Boys basketball: Joel Barlow 57, New Fairfield 50

By Redding Pilot on January 13, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Overcoming a nine-point deficit early in the second half, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team rallied to defeat New Fairfield 57-50 at home on Friday, Jan. 13.

Barlow, which led 13-11 after one quarter, had some trouble on offense in the second, scoring only five points. It then held the visitors to five points in the third quarter and saved its best offense for last with 22 points in the final frame.

Matt McGannon led the Falcons with 23 points, sinking nine free throws in the process. Tom Rossini and Owen Corazzelli each had 11 with the former also sinking a three-pointer.

Kevin Richetelli scored eight. Dan Mangieri hit one three-pointer and Henry Shaban sank a free throw.

Brian Magee led New Fairfield with 19 points.

