Bring images from your eye, to your camera, to your computer

For the past 10 years Henry Polio has been teaching Reddingites of all ages to better use their cameras, a hobby he’s enjoyed himself since he was a young man growing up in New Haven.

“I started [taking photos] when I was about 10 years old,” he said at the Heritage Center on Monday. “My father bought me an Argus C3 35mm camera. It’s always been my love, since I was a little kid.

“But one thing I learned a long time ago is that to teach is to learn,” he added later. “The more involved you get in teaching, the more you fall in love with the subject. And I get a thrill out of teaching. When I look back at all of my careers along the way, teaching was the most satisfying of them all.”

The courses

Polio teaches two courses a few times a year at the Heritage Center — digital photography and Photoshop Elements. A Photoshop Elements course begins on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and is open to all adults.

His digital photography course is intended for those who would like to learn how to use their camera’s full range of options, like shutter speed priority (Tv), aperture priority (Av), or even fully manual mode (M).

The class involves teaching the “functionality” of a camera,” Polio said. “We learn, What are all of the aspects of a camera that one should be aware of — for example, the aperture, the shutter speed, and the ISO level.

“We take it from there and learn how to use each function to our benefit — how to recognize when to pick certain camera functions.”

Many people in town enjoy this course, he said, because they know the powerful camera they own could be used in a better way.

“The way it starts with most people in Redding is they say, ‘I’ve got this camera with quite a bit of functionality.’ People in Redding are pretty sophisticated people, and they recognize there’s a lot of learn about the camera, and that’s why they take the course,” Polio said.

“They come into the class with a real interest, and that’s what sets the stage for me to want to teach them even more.”

The other course he teaches, one that will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Heritage Center at 9:30 a.m., is about the desktop computer application Adobe Photoshop Elements.

This software is a major subset of Adobe’s professional offering: Photoshop CS.

“It’s just a single application you’re working with, so you don’t need superior computer skills to utilize the package,” Polio said. “You’re working completely within the application, so we’re not concerned about the other parts of the computer.”

In the course, students are taught the two aspects of the Elements program, organization and photo editing.

“We use the organizer to teach students how to organize and tag their photos. Then we move into the expert editor mode,” he said.

The editor mode in Elements is “an exciting creative tool,” Polio said.

“We can bring digital photography in the realm of art if we’re using Photoshop. You can take a photo and enhance it to stimulate an emotion or create an emotion. It’s very similar to what it would be like if you were looking at someone’s painting — that’s where we get our satisfaction.”

Polio said students don’t need any specific knowledge about the software to take the course — beginners are fine — but it is a learning-intensive class.

“Learners need to put in the time and effort at home after each class to practice, because it is very easy to lose what was taught in the classroom.”

Photography

One of Polio’s favorite places to shoot photos is on the streets of his hometown, New Haven, where he grew up working at his father’s restaurant on Chapel and State streets.

“We’re not currently living in a town where it’s easy to do street photography, but I like that style the most. It’s all about emotion,” he said, of shooting candid photos of passersby.

“It might just be a young couple walking down the street, looking in each other’s eyes, holding hands, or a person selling newspapers on the corner. I like to see people interacting with other people.”

He also appreciates the art of photography because it encourages its practitioners to think “reactively.”

“You have to be reactive to your surroundings when you’re taking photos, because the camera is a tool just like any other tool,” he said. “You can’t get lazy with it. You have to want to take the time, you have to want to think.”

Information and tips

Those wanting to take a digital photography course with Polio, which is not currently scheduled, need to come into the course with their own digital camera with manual controls.

Those taking the Photoshop Elements course are responsible for a $65 course fee, and must purchase their own copy of Elements, which is priced around $75 to $100.

For more information about the courses, contact the Heritage Center at [email protected] or 203-938-9725.