Doug Hartline will be featured performer in fundraiser for the Food Pantry

Following a successful fundraiser last year, the multi-faceted and talented guitarist-composer Doug Hartline will join forces with Nick Bariluk on keyboards, Gary Blu on saxophone, flute, and mandolin, George Skidd on bass, Bob Leonard on drums, and vocalists Ginny Hartline and Christine Hull for an encore special benefit concert at Christ Church in Redding on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.

The program will include novel renditions of uniquely arranged church hymns, as well as original and popular music played in jazz, folk, and country styles. All donations will go to Redding Shares the Warmth and the Redding Food Pantry.

Mr. Hartline is well known throughout Redding and beyond not only for his many musical concerts, but for his role as Redding’s Health Officer.

Presenting his music in unconventional formats, such as incorporating jazz dancers or performing in contemporary church services, Mr. Hartline has drawn the attention prestigious news outlets, including The New York Times.

Doug’s music has been described as “instrumental jazz with a strong folk influence”. Critics have described his sound as buoyant, soulful, bright, and uplifting. “When asked what my music sounds like, I explain it’s like an instrumental blend of James Taylor and Pat Metheny. And, of course having seen the Beatles on TV as a kid, I cannot deny their influence, which inspired me to start playing guitar.”

As an added plus, Doug’s wife Ginny, with her beautiful alto voice that brings to mind the likes of Alison Krauss, Karen Carpenter and Ann Murray, will be featured. Ginny will be joined by her sister Christine Hull.

Concert information

Admission is to this fundraiser is free. The audience is invited to make a cash donation to Redding Shares the Warmth, a fuel assistance program to help our neighbors pay their heating bills, or to bring an item or two for the Redding Food Pantry. Although non-perishable food items are always welcome, non-food items such as toiletries, household supplies, paper products, cleaning supplies, vitamins and over counter medicines (such as Ibuprofen) are particularly appreciated.

Christ Church, the Episcopal Church in Redding, is located in Redding at 184 Cross Highway on the corner of Black Rock Turnpike (Route 58) and Cross Highway.

See www.christchurchredding.org, or call 203-744-2337 for more information.