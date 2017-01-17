Flexible seating is now offered for students at RES

At Redding Elementary School (RES), you won’t just find neatly arranged desks in the classrooms, anymore. Thanks to a PTA initiative in collaboration with RES, visitors and parents will now see an array of seating options for preschool to fourth grade learners.

At last November’s RES PTA meeting, membership voted to spend part of its surplus on a flexible seating project for RES. This project allowed each teacher to choose from multiple options to meet the needs of every learner. Wobble chairs, Yoga Meditation cushions, exercise balls, standing desks and many other types of optional seating were among the selections.

Stephanie Kasmin, an Occupational Therapist at RES, said that children need to move to improve learning.

“Moving your body increases blood flow, which in turn provides increased oxygen to the brain. Increased blood flow and oxygen to the brain will provide a boost in energy level and will reduce mental fatigue which allows for better focus.

“Giving students a variety of seating options will help them to find what works best for them as an individual learner and will in turn increase their motivation and attention to their work.”

Students enjoy the new seating, early reports indicate.

“The go-anywhere chair helps me relax so I can do my work,” said fourth grader Quinn Pranzo.

Chase Bonanno, a third grader, adds the balance seat is great because he likes “the spiky side, it helps me stay focused on my work.”

Sallita Ballard, a kindergarten teacher, expands on these ideas to add that “everyone is finding their right place for them to do their work.”

First grade teacher Nancy Prather says that she loves the wobble chair, which is “helping kids expel their extra energy” while in class, and the second grade teachers all decided to purchase scoop rockers.

“The kids love them! They help support their backs with a little rocking. It is almost soothing for them,” said teacher Tom Feroleto.

At a recent faculty meeting, teachers could be seen utilizing a variety of seating, themselves.

“The staff is also benefiting from the new flexible seating options at RES,” Principal Dr. Carrie Wessman Huber says. “After a six and a half hour day teaching, the teachers are able to focus on professional learning when they are more comfortable and are able to move while learning.”

The classroom of the future has arrived for both the students and staff at RES. The students at RES love that they have more options and the teachers love that they can offer these options to their students.