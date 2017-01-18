Boys & Girls club offers winter softball clinic

All Easton and Redding girls born from 2004 to 2011 are invited to attend a free winter clinic at the Joel Barlow High School upper gym on Saturday, Jan. 28. The event is sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton.

Coaches and more experienced players will be on hand to run drills.

The girls will have a chance to run, hit, field, pitch, and try on uniforms for the upcoming spring season.

Girls born from 2008 to 2011 should attend from 10 to 11 a.m.

Girls born 2004 to 2007 should attend from 11 a.m. to noon.

The first 30 girls to arrive for each session will receive a free Boys & Girls Club T-shirt.

Any questions can be directed to [email protected]