After a bit of a rough stretch the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team got back on track with a pair of wins last week. Improving their record to 5-4 overall, they are now in third place in the South-West Conference Patriot Division.

Visiting Masuk on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Falcons had some strong outside shooting in their favor. Senior captains Matt McGannon and Tom Rossini led the charge here, each hitting five three-pointers to lead Barlow to a 63-46 win.

The former also led the team in total points, with 29. On defense, he led with five steals.

Rossini was next in scoring, with 20, and had six assists. Kevin Richetelli netted nine and led in rebounds with eight.

Owen Corazzelli and Henry Shaban each netted two. Phil Villahuer sank one free throw.

Hosting New Fairfield two days later, the Falcons had a little trouble on offense in one quarter but got back on track after halftime to pull out a 57-50 comeback victory.

The game started off close, with Barlow leading 13-11 after one quarter. However, Barlow’s offense stalled in the second frame when it sank just five points, with three of them coming off free throws. This put the Falcons down by nine (27-18) going into halftime.

The break appeared to work wonders on Barlow, as it came out fired up for the second half. It also turned its defense up a notch in the third quarter while outscoring the Rebels 17-5 to retake the lead and hold it.

The fourth quarter went as well as the Falcons wanted. They scored 22 points, including eight from the foul line in the closing minutes of the game.

McGannon led the team with 23 points from a mix of field goals, layups, and free throws. Rossini and Corazzelli both scored 11 to push the Falcons to a hard-fought victory.

The Falcons hosts Kolbe Cathedral on Friday and are at Pomperaug on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.