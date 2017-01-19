Garden Club to hold its first meeting of the year next week

The Redding Garden Club will hold its first meeting of 2017 on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Redding Community Center.

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a light lunch and business meeting, followed by a guest speaker at 1 p.m.

The subject of the guest talk is “Protecting Our Pollinators,” to be given by Holly Kocet and Mary Gaudet-Wilson, members of the non-profit group Protect Our Pollinators, which is based in Newtown.

The group is devoted to preventing more population decline in honeybees and other pollinators. They will discuss the current threats to the pollinator population and tell the group how they, as gardeners, can help them.

The Redding Garden Club, a member of Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut and National Garden Clubs, meets monthly and always welcomes guests and potential new members to attend with a $5 fee.

Call 203-431-3883 if you have any questions or need further information, or visit the club’s website to learn more about the Redding Garden Club: reddinggardenclub.org.