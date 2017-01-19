The Redding Pilot

Garden Club to hold its first meeting of the year next week

By Redding Pilot on January 19, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Events, Happenings, Lead News · 0 Comments

web garden butterfly

The Redding Garden Club will hold its first meeting of 2017 on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Redding Community Center.  

The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a light lunch and business meeting, followed by a guest speaker at 1 p.m.

The subject of the guest talk is “Protecting Our Pollinators,” to be given by Holly Kocet and Mary Gaudet-Wilson, members of the non-profit group Protect Our Pollinators, which is based in Newtown.

The group is devoted to preventing more population decline in honeybees and other pollinators. They will discuss the current threats to the pollinator population and tell the group how they, as gardeners, can help them.

The Redding Garden Club, a member of Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut and National Garden Clubs, meets monthly and always welcomes guests and potential new members to attend with a $5 fee.

Call 203-431-3883 if you have any questions or need further information, or visit the club’s website to learn more about the Redding Garden Club:  reddinggardenclub.org.

Related posts:

  1. Garden Club’s Holiday Boutique is next Wednesday
  2. Garden Club to meet Monday
  3. Redding native will present communication skills program at SBC
  4. Small Biz Circle will discuss ‘New Year, New Goals” next week

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Hockey: Sheehan, Masuk stop Barlow
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress