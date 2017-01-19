What could be described as an offensive struggle still did not have a bad ending for the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team.

Hosting Masuk last Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Falcons were held to less than 40 points. However, they managed to do likewise to their opponent, which was good enough for a 39-35 win.

“We held them to 35 points,” said Barlow head coach Joe Carollo. “That’s a good night, I think.”

Aside from a few ties, the Panthers held the lead for the first three quarters. Callie Engle put them out in front early with a couple of field goals, including a three-pointer, as part of a six-point effort for the first quarter. Shannon Gilbert and Annie Tamallanca combined to keep the hosts in contention as Barlow trailed 9-6.

Kaitlyn Infante’s three-pointer at the start of the next frame, followed by Gabby Beckett’s field goal, increased the lead to eight (14-6) before the Falcons began to claw their way back and actually outscored the visitors for the period (12-11). Despite going only three for eight from the foul line, the Falcons were boosted by a pair of field goals by Kinsey Colby as well as Tamallanca’s three-pointer to make it a 20-18 game at halftime.

“We missed a ton of layups and stuff, but so did they,” said Carollo. “We missed some free throws early on.”

Barlow’s defense held the Panthers to single digits in each of the following frames. Twice the hosts tied it up in the third, the second time coming on Gilbert’s field goal with 15 seconds left, to make it 27-27.

She added another at the start of the fourth to give the Falcons the lead for the first time. Two ties then followed and it remained anyone’s game.

Beckett scored with half a minute left to put Masuk within two (37-35), but when Taeuber hit both ends of a one-and-one with 23.2 to go, Barlow stayed out of each.

“They just don’t get down on each other,” said Carollo. “They really stay positive. They stay in the game mentally and they compete.”

Gilbert led the Falcons with 13 points. Tamallanca scored eight with one three-pointer. Taeuber netted seven.

Julia Mullin and Colby scored five and four, respectively.

“Everybody took their turns attacking,” said Carollo. “We gave a really good effort.”

Engel led Masuk with 13 points, including two three-pointers.

Things were even closer when the Falcons visited unbeaten New Fairfield two days later. Again they held the competition to less than 40 points but this time came up short, 38-35, in overtime.

Barlow surprised the Rebels by going up 15-6 after one quarter and was up 20-14 at halftime before the latter responded. Combined with a few turnovers on the Falcons’ part, the Rebels made a few shots in the third quarter and held Barlow to only three points to take the lead at 26-23.

It remained a one- or two-shot game for the final frame. With 11 seconds left, New Fairfield’s Leah Anderson hit a three-pointer to put her team up 35-32. This was enough time for the Falcons to work the ball up the court to Mullin, who hit a three-pointer of her own with a hand in her face to force overtime.

Only the Rebels would score in the extra period. Rachel Cammarano hit a field goal and then sank a free-throw in the last second to seal the win.

Mullin led Barlow with 11 points, including a three-pointer. Gilbert had nine.

Taeuber scored eight, including a three-pointer. Colby sank four and Tamallanca had two. Emma Scavo hit one free throw.

Barlow, now 7-4, is at Kolbe Cathedral on Friday and at Pomperaug on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.