A depleted lineup would result in a difficult time for the Joel Barlow High hockey team in its game against Sheehan.

The Falcons were not at full force due to illness and injury last Wednesday, Jan.11. This was especially felt in the scoring department, as they managed just one goal in a 4-1 loss at Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford.

Barlow stayed in contention for much of the time, down just 1-0 after one period. The host Titans padded their lead a bit in the next frame with two more goals, however.

Avoiding the shutout, the Falcons scored their lone goal in the final period on a power play. Kyle Converse got the visitors on the board with an assist from Chris Peritore with 7:40 to go.

Barlow would try once again later in the period when it pulled its goalie for an extra skater, but the Titans scored once more and it was a 4-1 game.

Zac Gormley had a busy night in goal for the Falcons, making 39 saves.

Three days later the Falcons were back home, hosting Masuk. One bad stretch in particular put them in a tough spot, eventually losing 7-2 at the Danbury Arena.

Masuk struck first on a goal almost four minutes into the action, but the Falcons had an answer a short while later, courtesy of Converse, with Peritore and Ryan Lauter getting assists, and it was a 1-1 game after one period. Barlow’s only lead came early in the next frame when Andrew Powell scored on a power play with Converse assisting.

The next seven minutes were trouble for the Falcons, as Masuk netted four unanswered goals. Three were courtesy of Casey Bowler for the hat trick and a 5-2 lead.

Masuk added two more in the third period, including another by Bowler to secure the win.

Gormley made 33 saves for Barlow, now 2-5 overall. It visits Norwich Free Academy on Saturday at 6:20 p.m.