Library offers films about unique Reddingites next week

Filmmaker and Reddingite John Maher found himself a recorder of his town’s own history thanks to a school assignment given to his then middle-school-aged daughter, Carrie, some years ago.

“She had a very hard time with an assignment,” he said by phone last week. “I asked her, ‘What’s the problem?’

“She said, ‘I’ve got the worst assignment ever. I’ve got to write a history of Redding, but nothing’s ever happened here!’

“I stopped her and said, ‘Well, I know Mark Twain lived here, Edward Steichen [one of the first fine art photographers] lived here. I know there are a lot of soap opera actors here. So maybe there is some history in Redding.”

Rather than focus on the big names of Redding history, Maher and his daughter turned their attention to a woman they had met at an open house of the Umpawaug Schoolhouse — an old one-room school located near the West Redding firehouse.

“We had befriended Luemily Ryder at the one-room school house during an open house,” Maher remembered.

Ryder was the last one-room schoolhouse teacher in Redding, and volunteered when the old schoolhouse was open to the public.

“Since I’m a cameraman, we got a good camera package together and my daughter asked all the questions and interviewed Luemily at her home on Umpawaug Road, right near where the schoolhouse was,” he remembered.

The documentary that came of this interview, and two others, will be shown at the Mark Twain Library as part of its “Redding Remembers” series, special programs for this year that celebrate the 250th anniversary of the town’s incorporation in 1767.

The first showing will be of two Living Histories films, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, beginning at 1 p.m., including the film about Luemily Ryder and one about former resident Barbara Wixted. Maher will discuss the making of the films and answer questions afterward.

What most surprised Maher’s then young daughter about her interview with Ryder, he remembered, was the fact that she taught such a wide range of ages at once.

“The fact she was the only teacher in the building was surprising,” he said. “To think it was just one schoolhouse with one teacher and a class totaling 15 kids with a wide range of ages.”

Also interesting to note about Ryder, Maher said, was that she lived for many years as the neighbor of Charles Ives, the famous American composer for whom WestConn’s Ives Center is named.

“She devotes the last third of the interview to talking about the Iveses,” Maher said. “She knew Mr. Ives and his wife and his daughter, and she talks about how he reacted to a broadcast of one of his compositions that was conducted by Leonard Bernstein on the radio.”

At one point in the interview, Ryder acknowledges the not-quite-normal compositions Ives is known for, saying, “Charlie Ives came up with a lot of musical compositions, and peculiar ones, too.”

Barbara Wixted

The second Living Histories film to be shown at the library on Jan. 25 is one on Reddingite Barbara Wixted, whom Maher describes as a “pistol.”

“She was like an early feminist in the era before World War II, and during and after,” Maher said. “She took on a lot of jobs that mostly men had taken previously.

“She was a lookout in the fire tower in Redding. She worked at the post office, and was also a member of the Board of Finance for many years. She just disproved a lot of [misogynistic] ideas.”

But, Maher said, the simplest stories told by Wixted are the most powerful in the film.

“She does mention that everybody had chickens and cows [in Redding during the Great Depression],” Maher said, for example.

As a result, “Redding was not as affected because people were pretty self-contained here. They had their own chickens and eggs and well water and they didn’t depend a lot on outside stuff. It was easier for them to get through the Depression,” Maher says.

Georgetown Story

The next film, A Georgetown Story, will be shown on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m., also at the library.

Maher said this film is focused on the development of Georgetown as a classic “company town.”

“The town grew up around the wire mill. But there was a combination of paternal feelings toward the workers from the company — the company built a school on New Street, and they also kept workers working during the Depression. They had to come in three days a week instead of five to keep working — and on the other side they were very strict about loyalty, and arriving on time, and dealing with difficult work conditions,” Maher said.

Dangerous work conditions were compounded by the fact that workers were paid by the piece, not by the hour.

“Workers would figure out workarounds,” Maher said. “They would circumvent the safety measures that the mill would put in to try and keep them safe, because they were on piecework. They didn’t want to get slowed down.

“So it was a situation where they’d have a foot switch to run a machine — you had to have a foot on a certain button to put your body in a safe place — so they’d put a weight on the switch to move and get around faster. They were constantly doing that sort of thing.”

Information

Register for “Living Histories” online at www.marktwainlibrary.org or at the library or call 203-938-2545 for information. Refreshments will be served.