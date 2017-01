A 69-year-old woman who was supposed to be driving from Florida to Limekiln Road in Redding was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 16.

Redding police were able to “ping” her cell phone using online software, and determined she was in New Haven.

New Haven police responded to the location and found the woman, a part-time resident of Redding. She was having a medical problem, which is why she never made it to Redding.