Injuries and illness would take their toll on the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team when it came time to face Masuk.

The Falcons could not fill four weight classes on Wednesday, Jan. 11, giving their opponent some easy points. They could not make up for them in the rest of the contests, losing 51-25.

The meet started well for the hosts, who won the 170-pound class with Nick Garaffolo pinning Matt Rodolfo in 2:34. Masuk, however, responded by taking the next five.

Justin Scianna pinned Ben Burrell in 1:13 at 182 pounds. It was closer at 195, with Masuk’s C.J. Zaccagnini holding on for a 6-4 win over Ben El-Wardany.

The 220- and 106-pound classes went to Masuk by forfeit. In between, Masuk’s Tim Kwochka won by injury default over Jack Scully at 285 pounds.

Cameron Hirsch got Barlow/Immaculate the win by forfeit at 113 pounds before Masuk’s Mike Fedora pinned Tom Licamele in 36 seconds in the 120-pound class. The 126-pound match resulted in a 14-3 major decision by John Guimares over Sal Gambino.

Also getting a win by decision, Alex Klein Wassink defeated Antonio DeElra 9-3 at 132 pounds. The Panthers then won the next three contests, including those at 145 and 152 pounds by forfeit after Curtis Fedorko pinned Gab Ortiz in 1:52 at 138 pounds.

The night ended with a win at 160 pounds when Mike Klein Wassink pinned Austin Pompa in 36 seconds.

On Saturday the Falcons traveled to Berlin for the Art Powers Duals. Still having a few vacancies in their lineup, they lost to Berlin (52-30), RHAM (48-21), Bethel (43-36) and Manchester (33-28) but had a few notable performances.

Mike Klein Wassink went 4-0 on the day at 160 pounds. Garoffolo went 3-1 with three pins; his only loss was a 5-3 decision against Manchester’s Raf Conway at 170 pounds. El-Wardany and Shayne Ortiz went 3-1 at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively.

Licamele went 202 at 120 pounds and Alex Klein Wassink did likewise at 132. Ben Coppock (152 pounds), Gab Ortiz (138) and Hirsch (113) all went 1-3.

Luigi Catterino was at 106 pounds, going 1-2, and Burrell was 0-2 at 182.

Now 2-6 overall, Barlow Immaculate is in the East Catholic Tournament on Saturday and is at Newtown on Wednesday at 7 p.m.