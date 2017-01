Patricia King, 55, of Bethel, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 16, after she was involved in a traffic accident at the intersection of Simpaug Turnpike and Topstone Road in Redding around 6 p.m.

When police ran King’s information after the accident, they found she was driving without a license, was driving an unregistered car, and was driving without insurance.

She was released on a promise to appear.