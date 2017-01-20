Joseph J. Ravese, 95, of Meadow Ridge in Redding, Conn., adoring husband of the late Theresa G. Ravese, passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

Mr. Ravese was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Nov. 3, 1921; son of the late Francesco and Mary (LoSchiavo) Ravese. Mr. Ravese was a veteran of World War II, graduate of Columbia University, CPA and financial executive for many years with Stein Hall & Company and Dynacast Corporation. He was a long-time resident of Pelham Manor, N.Y., before moving to Meadow Ridge over 14 years ago.

He was a man of many interests with a great passion for living, laughing, and learning, an indomitable spirit, and a fierce love of his family. He was analytical and detail-oriented, but at the same time a creative, artistic soul. He loved travel, enjoyed photography and sourced many photos to National Geographic, particularly from his South American travels. Mr. Ravese was an accomplished musician who performed numerous times as guest first violinist with the Boston Philharmonic, and also a woodworker who built beautiful furniture as a pastime. Most importantly, he was a devoted and caring husband, and a loving, supportive father, grandfather and friend.

Mr. Ravese is survived by his two daughters; Theresa Ravese Blinder and her husband, Stuart, and Mary Louise Ravese and her husband Carl Zetie. He is also survived by three grandchildren; Stephen, Natasha and Joe.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Ravese was predeceased by his brother, Frank.

He is entombed at Our Lady of Peace Mausoleum at Gate of Heaven Cemetery; Hawthorne, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society to honor the family members he lost to those diseases.