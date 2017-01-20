Obituary: Jeanne M. Emir

Jeanne Marie Emir (White), of Danbury, and formerly North Olmsted and Brook Park, Ohio, died peacefully on the morning of January 18, 2017 at Glen Hill Center in Danbury, where she was kindly and lovingly cared for after struggling with a host of health complications.

Jeanne was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 13, 1933 and attended West Technical High School, graduating with the class of 1951.

While working behind the switchboard at Fairview Hospital, Jeanne met Dr. Necdet Emir, a charming medical resident. The couple married and eventually settled into their first new home in North Olmsted to raise two children, Cathy and Sara. Jeanne enjoyed many years of volunteering with a generous spirit in her community and being involved with the endeavors and interests of her husband and children. She thrived on making connections wherever she went, especially in her volunteer work and alongside Necdet in the office of his medical practice. She deeply grieved his loss in 1991.

Jeanne is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and Scott Anderson of Morris Township, New Jersey and Sara and Jon Sobel of Redding, and three grandchildren: Nathan Emir Sobel, Noah Edward Sobel and Laila Catherine Sobel. She is also predeceased by her parents, Catherine and Carl White (formerly Wodianuk) and a sister, Rita Watkins.

Private arrangements have been made via Green Funeral Home in Danbury, and Jeanne will then be laid to rest adjacent to her dear Necdet at Sunset Memorial Chapel in North Olmsted, Ohio. Donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to Cantor Jon Sobel’s Discretionary Fund at Temple B’nai Chaim, P.O. Box 305, Georgetown CT 06875 (www.templebnaichaim.org) or to Compassus Hospice, 109 Boston Post Road, #202, Orange, CT 06477 (http://compassus.com/orange/)