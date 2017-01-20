Probate judge will host presentation on the roles of his office next week

When confronted with the intense grief that comes from losing a loved one, many people know they’ll have to engage with their local Probate Court at some point. But the process can be complicated if they’re not prepared, especially if the death is unexpected.

“They know, basically, that they will need to come down to the court, but they really don’t have any knowledge as to what happens after that,” said Regional Judge of Probate Dan O’Grady, who presides over the court for Redding, Bethel, Ridgefield, and Newtown. “The procedures and tasks can be difficult, and can be overwhelming.”

In order to help residents better understand the processes and procedures that are involved with the probate system, O’Grady will host a question-and-answer information session on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Hurgin Municipal Center in Bethel. He will give a brief presentation and will then take any questions from the audience.

The program begins at 7 p.m. and all are welcome to attend.

In addition to handling the disposition of wills and estates, the office of the probate judge also deals with overseeing testamentary and living trusts, appointing guardians for persons with intellectual disability, appointing conservators of the person and the estate of incapable individuals, and many other matters that pertain to the well-being of the state’s individuals. Questions will be welcome on all of these topics.

However, most residents’ interactions with the court come when a loved one has died.

One of the most important tips about the estate process, O’Grady said, is to make sure one’s will is known and easily accessible.

“Well, I suppose as a generalization, it’s a good idea to tell your family that you have a will, and where you left it,” O’Grady said. “Put it either in a safety deposit box or on file with your lawyer’s office.”

Also, he said, make sure your executor knows they’ll be expected to finalize your estate plans.

“Let the person who will take care of things know: ‘Here’s who to contact.’ Having it come as a surprise [to that person] is not really a good idea,” O’Grady said. “You’d hate to name someone and then have them say, ‘Aw, jeez. I don’t want to do that.’

“That causes a separate issue as to whether a backup plan is in place.”

If someone dies without a will and owns any property, the state of Connecticut provides a will for the deceased, O’Grady said. If a resident wants his or her property to be left to specific relatives, or to a charitable organization, a will is absolutely necessary. The state’s prescribed will requires that the estate be provided to the next living relative.

“For instance, if we have a person who passes and they have a $100,000 estate, and they don’t have a will — if they didn’t have children, and they didn’t have brothers or sisters that were alive — instead of their money going to their favorite charity or church, the money goes to a distant cousin they haven’t been in contact with in 30 years,” the probate judge said.

“In that case it always goes to the closest living blood relative,” he added. “Sometimes we have to hire a genealogy firm to trace the family tree. We might have to go up through the parents and grandparents families and branch out to aunts and uncles and then cousins.”

Another piece of information that may be a surprise to some accessing the probate system for the first time is the fee associated with end-of-life services. For the right to use the court to adjudicate a Connecticut resident’s will, there is a fee associated. The amount of the fee is based on the size of the estate.

“If you [are finalizing an] estate of $500,000, you’re going to get a bill from the Probate Court for several thousand dollars,” O’Grady said. “Even though there’s no estate tax [on relatively small estates], anyone using the Probate Court to report the value of what the person owned, they get a bill from the state called a probate fee.”

These probate fees help fund the rest of the Probate Court’s non-estate tasks — like custody complaints or guardianship cases.

“The fees pay the workers’ salaries and pay for all of the indigent people” who access the Probate Court, O’Grady said.

“There are thousands of matters decided by the state’s probate courts — they do custody, they do termination of parental rights — and a lot of people in large cities are provided attorneys for free and there’s no cost involved for them. The whole system is subsidized by the user fees.”

A bit about O’Grady

Probate Judge O’Grady took over for Judge Joseph Egan, of Ridgefield, the day after Election Day in November 2016. O’Grady was previously the probate judge for Bethel, before the probate districts were regionalized.

He said last week he’s been settling into his new post well.

“Some of the laws have changed regarding what cases require a hearing and what needs to be tape recorded to protect people’s rights,” he said, noting some of the changes he’s confronted. “There are also some major changes that took place in power-of-attorney law.”

His clerks were previously probate clerks in Redding, Ridgefield and New Fairfield, so he said he has a “very experienced staff.”

In addition to the presentation he’ll make in Bethel, he plans to host one in Newtown in February, and in Ridgefield in March.