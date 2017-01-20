The Redding Pilot

Protestors wear black cloaks for anti-Trump protest at Town Hall

By Redding Pilot on January 20, 2017

Protestors gathered in front of Town Hall on Friday.

Protestors gathered in front of Town Hall on Friday. — Christopher Burns photo

A group of protestors led by Reddingite Mary Bailey could be seen by passing cars at Town Hall around noon on Friday, Jan. 20.

The group was protesting the swearing-in of President Donald Trump, which also occurred at noon today.

“The participants, of which there will be only 6 to 8, will be dressed in black and either draped in black cloth or stand, head hidden, under a black umbrella,” Bailey said in an email about the event earlier this week. “We will be mourning the hijacking of the soul of America’s democracy by Trump & Company’s blatant selfishness, greed, dishonesty, racism, sexism and bigotry.”

Previous Post Obituary: Jeanne M. Emir
