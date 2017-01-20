Reddingite who stole $400K from employer gets 3 months in prison

Lisa Landman, 48, of Redding, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to three months of imprisonment, and three years of supervised release for embezzling more than $400,000 from her former employer. Landman’s employer’s name or business name was not reported by the district attorney’s office.

The judge also ordered Landman serve the first six months of her supervised release in home confinement.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Landman was the bookkeeper for a Connecticut company.

Between November 2010 and November 2013, Landman defrauded her employer by authorizing and initiating at least 33 wire transfers from the company’s business bank account into her own personal credit card account.

In total, Landman transferred $410,410,02 from the company’s account to her personal credit card account and used the funds for personal purchases including jewelry, clothing, vacations, spa treatments, fitness equipment and entertainment tickets.

On Sept. 19, 2016, Landman pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service, the Stamford Police Department and the Connecticut Financial Crimes Task Force.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nancy V. Gifford.