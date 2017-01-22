Baseball registration opens

Redding Baseball is currently registering players ages five through 12 for the 2017 spring season. Players can register online at http://www.ReddingBaseball.org. Registration runs through Feb. 3.

The youth baseball programs in town for players in tee-ball through age 12 are run by the Redding Cal Ripken Baseball Organization through the Boys & Girls Club of Redding-Easton (BGCRE).

Redding Baseball/BGCRE will also kick off a series of indoor clinics starting in February that will run through March. Clinics are run for all age groups to help players work on their skills during the winter and get baseball-ready for the season.

Opening day for the spring baseball season is scheduled for Saturday, April 1. The season will run through early June.

The clinics will include a special introduction to tee-ball for new players and their parents looking to get into organized baseball for the first time. Redding Baseball committee members, coaches and parents will be available to talk about the program and answer questions.

The tee-ball division plays on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings at set times in the spring, and is made up primarily of players in kindergarten and pre-K. The web site has a special FAQ section on the tee-ball program as well.

Dates for all clinics will be announced shortly and posted at www.ReddingBaseball.org.

“There’s been a lot of excitement in the baseball program over past few years,” said Chris Rotondo, president of Redding Baseball. “We have a tremendous group of volunteers who have really helped build a fun, quality program for our kids. We’ve added a number of development programs that our players continue to benefit from, but ultimately it’s always about just making the game fun for our kids and their families.”

Information on all the divisions by age group is available on Redding Baseball’s website under the Baseball FAQ section.

Any specific questions about the baseball programs can be directed to Redding Baseball at [email protected]