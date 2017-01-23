Obituary: Peter Corrigan, of Georgetown

Peter Corrigan of Branford, formerly of Georgetown, CT, died surrounded by his family at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, January 5, 2017. He was the husband of Pauline Pernettas Corrigan. Mr. Corrigan was born June 9, 1930 in New York City, son of the late John and Josephine Hess Corrigan. He was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U. S. Air Force. He worked as a draftsman and for Croll-Reynolds Engineering Co. for many years until retiring.

Besides his wife he is survived by his beloved children, Michael (Dory) Corrigan of Danbury, Michele Corrigan and John Corrigan, both of Branford, Tracey Millet of Longmeadow, MA, and Stephanie Corrigan of Needham, MA; his grandchildren, Christine, David, Elizabeth, Greta and Jacob; and his sister, Julia Brennan of Long Island, NY.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial Mass, Saturday February 25, 2017 at 11:00 in St. Mary Church, 731 Main Street, Branford. Burial will be private at Redding Ridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com.

— by the family