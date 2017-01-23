In keeping with his first promise to the residents of the 2nd Assembly District, which includes parts of Redding, state Rep. Will Duff (R-2) unveiled his first piece of legislation last week: a plan to exempt Social Security benefits and pensions from the state income tax.
Under current law, those receiving Social Security benefits who make more than $50,000 if single and $60,000 if married are taxed for 25% of their total receipts.
Connecticut’s state income tax treats income from public and private pensions the same as any other income. The state has no other special exemptions for pension income.
“As I visited thousands of homes last year listening to [residents’] concerns about our state, one of their chief worries was affordability and the high cost of living in Connecticut,” Duff said.
“Our tax policies are especially punishing for those who wish to retire. It’s time to reverse these destructive policies, which have made our state inhospitable to those who wish to live out their golden years in the same state they raised their families and lived their lives. This measure is a good start.”
In 2014, a poll conducted by Gallup showed 49% of state residents wanting to leave Connecticut citing high taxes. Duff also noted numerous polls that have shown Connecticut as one of the least-preferred states in the United States for retirement.
Duff serves the 2nd Assembly District, which includes portion of Bethel, Danbury, Newtown, and Redding.
Rep. Duff wants to stop state tax on pensions and Social Security
By Redding Pilot on January 23, 2017 in Commentary, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections · 0 Comments
