Juvenile convicted of sexual assault in Redding is re-arrested

By Redding Pilot on January 24, 2017

A 23-year old man from Indiana who was arrested by Redding police in 2010 for the sexual assault of a juvenile while he was visiting Redding was re-arrested by police on Thursday, Jan. 19 for violating probation.

The man was 16 when the original crime occurred, so police could not release his name.

He was originally convicted of first-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and illegal sexual conduct for the crimes committed in 2010.

He had been released on probation in Indiana, where he resides, but was found to be in violation of his probation. He was arrested by Indiana police and brought to Redding by the U.S. Marshall Service.

He was held on $10,000 bond and arraigned in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 20.



  • Irony Curtain

    Should have been locked up for good and castrated in 2010.

