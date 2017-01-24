The Redding Pilot

Tonight’s Tri-Board of Education meeting is cancelled

The Tri-Board of Education meeting scheduled for tonight, Tuesday, Jan. 24, has been cancelled.

It has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Joel Barlow High School at 7:30 p.m.

