Finance board ‘eases’ potentially large mill rate increase

The Board of Finance voted unanimously Monday evening to ease mill rate “peaks and valleys” over the next three years by paying back a $19 million, 20-year bond in uneven increments.

Steve Gniadek, the town’s Finance Director, explained the move during a phone call on Tuesday afternoon, saying it will “ultimately lead to a smoothing of the year-to-year change” of the town’s mill rate so it does not dramatically increase or decrease in coming years.

Depending on market fluctuations, however, this move could add between $100,000 and $200,000 to the cost of repaying the bond over 20 years, he said.

What does this mean?

This year, the town will convert $19 million of short-term, low-interest bond anticipation notes (BAN) into long-term municipal bonds with higher interest rates.

The increased interest rates for the long-term bond mean the town could have seen debt service payments increase. This could have caused the municipal budget to rise by $700,000, or more.

Such an increase would have led to a substantial mill rate increase for taxpayers in Redding.

However, the Board of Finance knows the town will finish paying off an older, smaller bond in three years.

So, rather than paying the new bond in equal 20-year installments, the town will pay less towards the new principal for three years until the old bond is paid off. Once the old bond is paid off, it will increase its principal payments towards the new bond.

“In three years [the older bond] will be completely paid off, so we will have a big reduction in the [town’s overall] principal payments at that point. Then, we’ll increase the principal [payment] on the new bonds, so there’s not a big change” in the amount of debt service the town pays year to year, Gniadek explained.

“We’re trying to utilize the availability of scheduling principal payments in other-than-equal payments,” he said.

Cost involved

This decision could end up costing the town between $100,000 and $200,000 in extra interest payments over the course of the new 20-year bond, Gniadek says, though he stresses the word “could,” when discussing the idea.

“There’s no hard and fast rule on this, but our financial advisor says it could create 5 to 10 basis point increase in the total interest cost,” he said. “If it’s 5 basis points, that’s about $100,000 over the course of the bond and if it’s 10 basis points that’s $200,000 over the course of the bond.”