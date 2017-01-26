With the second half of the season now underway, the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team is in a good position.

The Falcons have not only qualified for the state Class L tournament for the seventh straight year but have the chance for a good seeding as well.

Having won eight games and with seven more regular-season games to go, they can secure at least one home game, depending on how many are wins.

Barlow helped its cause last week when it hosted Newtown on Tuesday, Jan. 17. What was a defensive battle turned into an offensive scramble near the end with the Falcons pulling off a 46-41 win.

Barlow’s eighth win of the season also qualified it for the state Class L tournament for the seventh straight time.

“Both teams played so hard on defense,” said Barlow head coach Joe Carollo. “I thought it was a great mirror-image game.”

The Falcons held a small offensive advantage for the first half. With Shannon Gilbert and Lily Taeuber combining for 11 points, the hosts were up 11-8 after one frame.

Their defense kept the Nighthawks frustrated for the middle quarters. A couple of field goals courtesy of Kiea Smith and Carolina Stubbs were all the visitors could muster in the second frame as the Falcons led 16-12 at halftime.

With Taeuber and Gilbert each hitting three-pointers in the third quarter, plus field goals by Annie Tamallanca and Julia Mullin, Barlow outscored the Nighthawks 10-4 in the period. Yet both sides got their respective offenses in gear the rest of the way.

Newtown made use of the three-pointer, hitting five in the frame and cutting the lead to four (40-36) with less than two minutes to go. Helping the Falcons was a strong performance at the foul line, as they sank 10 shots.

Gilbert led Barlow with 16 points. Taeuber also scored in double digits, with 14, including two three-pointers.

Tamallanca scored six and Mullin netted four. Kinsey Colby and Emma Scavo each scored three.

Rylee Mulligan led Newtown with 17 points, including two three-pointers.

“It was a fun high school game,” said Carollo. “For my kids, I’m happy we pulled out the win. There’s going to be a lot more tough games like that the rest of the year.”

Barlow hosts New Milford on Friday and is at Pomperaug on Monday. Both games are at 7 p.m.