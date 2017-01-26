Coach Andy Townsend’s Masuk High-led girls hockey team went into Wednesday’s clash with Trumbull-St. Joseph having lost three in a row, but the outcomes sat well with Townsend, given that his squad was highly competitive against challenging opponents.

The Masuk coach was not as pleased following his team’s fourth-straight setback, a 7-2 loss to a previously winless Eagles squad that his team had beaten in the first week of the season.

“This was not a good loss by any means. We took a step back today,” Townsend said. “They just were not ready to play today.”

Masuk, which also has skaters from Newtown and Joel Barlow High, fell behind just 1:17 into the game but answered 32 seconds later on Shannon Maxey’s goal, assisted by Sarah Witherbee.

The Eagles answered right back and went on to take a 4-2 lead after one period of play. Masuk’s Erin Webdale was set up by Michelle Silvos.

The Panthers applied pressure as Nikita Licudine, Maxey, and Witherbee were among players to create chances. But after a scoreless middle stanza, the Eagles added to their lead less than a minute into the third.

Lexi Brown and Mackenzie Meaney both scored twice for Trumbull.

“We just weren’t game-ready,” Witherbee said.

“We were playing really well,” said Townsend, whose team fell to 3-6 overall. “I was very happy with where we were headed last week.”

On Jan. 11, Masuk was beaten 6-3 in a tough Notre Dame-Fairfield- Foran-Law co-op in a game that was closer than the final score indicates. The Panthers played three straight days and lost a 2-1 nail-biter to Daniel Hand of Madison and a 7-6 heart-breaker to Wilton-Norwalk-McMahon.

Not only were those games close, but those three teams had combined for 18 wins among them through the middle of January.

“We learn from the best, obviously,” said Witherbee. “We just need to work on that and practice harder.”