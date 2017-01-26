This Weekend: Chinese New Year, new exhibits, concerts

Midcentury Manhattan

The Fairfield University Art Museum will open a new exhibition, Adolf Dehn: Midcentury Manhattan, in the Bellarmine Hall Galleries on Thursday, Jan. 26. There will be a reception Thursday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; the show will be open Tuesday to Friday from 11 to 4 as well as select Saturdays when classes are in session.

Adolf Dehn (1895-1968) was known for his paintings, prints and drawings of Central Park and of the city’s burlesque and night club scenes. Programming is planned to complement the exhibit during February; Midcentury Manhattan will be on view through April 7. For more information, visit fairfield.edu/museum/ or call 203-254-4000 x2726.

Live @ the Mac

The Live @ the Mac coffeehouse season at the Milford Arts Council will resume Friday, Jan. 27, with Mile Twelve, a young bluegrass band.

Tickets are $20 and $5 for students with a valid ID. Doors open at 7:30 and the show will begin at 8. Snacks, beer and wine will be available for a nominal charge and coffee is free. Reservations are strongly recommended: visit milfordarts.org or call 203-878-6647. The arts council is at 40 Railroad Avenue South.

Phil Vassar

Country music star Phil Vassar will perform at the Ridgefield Playhouse on Friday, Jan. 27, at 8. The piano-playing singer takes song requests from fans via social media.

Tickets are $55; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

Year of Rooster

The Chinese Language School of Connecticut will present its 15th annual New Year’s Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 to 3 at Greenwich High School’s Student Center, 10 Hillside Road.

The event includes an authentic Chinese buffet and Chinese music, dragon dance, professional and student performances, a raffle and marketplace, crafts and activities and demonstrations and workshops for all ages.

Tickets are $45 for adults and $30 for children; children under 3 are admitted free. For reservations, call 866-301-4906.

Stories and cocoa

The Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, invites families to enjoy stories and a cup of hot cocoa on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 1 to 2 p.m. Guests will then meet some of the animals the stories are based on.

Suggested donation is $2; for reservations, call 203-259-6305 x109. For more information on programs, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield.

Cinderella

Ballet for Young Audiences will present a family performance of Cinderella on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 1 and 4 p.m. at the White Plains Performing Arts Center, 11 City Place, White Plains, N.Y.

Tickets are $15 to $20; for reservations, visit wppac.com or call 1-914-328-1600 x18.

Cinema Initiative

The Westport Cinema Initiative will host a screening and talkback of In & Out, starring Kevin Kline, Joan Cusack, Tom Selleck, Matt Dillon and the late Debbie Reynolds, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 4 at the Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue. The 1997 film is rated PG-13; it explores sexuality, stereotypes and community with humor and compassion.

For more information, visit westportcinema.org.

Closing Site Lines

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum will have a closing party for its exhibit Site Lines: Four Solo Exhibitions Engaging Place on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The artists whose exhibits have been featured are David Brooks, Kim Jones, Virginia Overton and Peter Liversidge.

The party is open to all; admission is free. The realization of Peter Liversidge’s Proposal for The Aldrich Museum No. 14: Choral Piece Written and Performed By the Employees of Ridgefield Hardware, 2016 will take place at the party. It’s a choral performance written and performed by employees of the family-owned business, which has been a part of Ridgefield since 1938.

The exhibits all close on Sunday, Feb. 5; the next suite of exhibitions will open March 5. The Aldrich Museum is at 258 Main Street in Ridgefield; for more information, visit aldrichart.org or call 203-438-4519.

Rock the House

Band Together, a group of musicians organized by Jerry Vigorito and Rob Fried, will perform Rock The House, a concert to benefit Sterling House, a community center in Stratford, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Downtown Cabaret Theatre, 263 Golden Hill Street, Bridgeport. Performing music of the 60s and 70s, musicians will include Joe Bouchard, Fuzz, Tracy James, Artie Tobia, Cyrus Madan, Matt Moadel, Vigorito and Fried. Doors open at 6:30 for cocktails and a raffle.

For tickets, email [email protected] or call 203-378-2606 x106.

Digital organ

Cameron Carpenter’s International Touring Organ will visit visit Fairfield University’s Quick Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7 p.m. The organ comprises a modular five-keyboard console, a processing system that uses samples from several organs that have been important to Cameron and a concert audio system capable of filling the largest concert halls with sound.

Tickets are $55; for reservations, visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

JACK Quartet

Treetops Chamber Music Society will present the JACK Quartet, the American new music string quartet, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. The group will perform music by two American women composers, Ruth Crowford Seeger and Julia wolfe and will conclude with Tetras by Iannis Xenakis.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $20 for students and $5 for childen 5 to 15. For reservations, visit treetopscms.org or call 203-539-0220.

Beatlemania!

The Cast of Beatlemania will bring Beatles’ music to life at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $47.50; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

Chocolate Expo

Sunday will be a sweet day (with some savory touches) at the Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk when about 40 local and regional vendors fill the Aquarium galleries offering samples and sales of gourmet chocolates, baked goods and specialty foods. There will be free presentations by celebrity chefs Barret Beyer, Tony Albanese and Larry Rosenberg as well as by mentalist The Amazing Kreskin.

To allow plenty of time for guests to consider and sample, as well as to enjoy the Aquarium exhibits, the Aquarium will be open an extra two hours, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. And as an added bonus for visitors, the admission charge will be discounted: $15 for adults, $10 for children, in advance or $20/$15 at the door. Off-peak admission between 5 and 7 p.m. will be $10 per person.

There will be art activities for children and a face painter; both a free with admission. For more information, visit thechocolateexpo.com or maritimeaquarium.org.

‘Wild’ show

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom with Peter Gros will introduce audiences to some exotic animals on Sunday, Jan. 29, at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge. Gros will tell stories and screen some video clips (including bloopers) as well as showing friendly exotic animals to the audience.

Tickets are $40 for VIP Meet and Greet $25 for adults and $20 for children. For reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

Westport School Days

The Westport Historical Society will present a new exhibit, Westport School Days 1703-Present, on Sunday, Jan. 29, with an opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m. The Mollie Donovan Gallery will feature paintings by Katherine Ross, who’s been teaching art for 20 years.

The exhibits run through March 24, Monday through Friday from 10 to 4 and Saturday noon to 4 at 25 Avery Place. For more information, visit westporthistory.org or call 203-222-1424.

Scholarly Series

The Wilton Library and the Wilton Historical Society will open the 10th season of their Scholarly Series collaboration on Sunday, Jan. 29, with the first lecture of the five-part series taking place at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road.

The overall theme is Finding Our Place: Evolving an American Identity and the first talk, by Prof. John Tully, will be American Identity and the ‘American Century’: How US Foreign Policy in the 20th Century Shaped and Reflected American Values. All lectures take place on Sundays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; others will be on Feb. 26, March 12, March 26 and April 2.

For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org or call 203-762-6334.