Despite missing three starters, the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team was in the top half of the field at the Eagle Classic.

The Falcons were missing junior captain Mike Klein Wassink, Trenton Andreoli and Jack Scully, who were out with injuries. They still placed 10th of 24 teams at East Catholic High in Manchester on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Freshman Carson LiCastri went 3-1 on the day, placing second in his first tournament back after a monthlong injury. He lost in the finals against Newtown’s Ed Lovley, a senior who placed in last year’s New England championship.

Senior captain Nick Garoffolo was 4-1 on the day and tied for third due to the five-match rule. His only loss came in the semifinals against the eventual winner and New England runner-up Joe Accousti of Newtown.

Freshman Alex Klein Wassink, who had three pins on the day, was 4-1 and also placed third due to the five-match rule, losing in the quarterfinals against Aaron Occopinti of Newtown, the weight class runner-up.

Junior captain Ben Coppock, who went 3-2, came one win away from placing in a tough weight class.

Ben El-Wardany and Gabriel Ortiz were both 1-2 on the day, and Cameron Hirsch, Ben Burrell and Ben Bai all were 0-2.

Barlow/Immaculate takes part in the Ludlowe Duals on Saturday and hosts Brookfield on Wednesday at 6 p.m.