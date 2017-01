Facing a more experienced opponent, the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team lost 55-24 to host Newtown on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Four Falcon wrestlers brought home wins in their respective weight classes. Ben Coppock won by forfeit at 160 pounds and Nick Garoffolo (182 pounds), Ben El-Wardany (195) and John Guimares (126) also won their matches.