Barlow debate team places twice in two weeks

Gabby Colangelo, Elizabeth Hayman, Bryan Coppinger, and Franklin Speck were the second-place four-person team at Loomis Chaffee’s debate competition on Jan. 17.

In two consecutive weekends Barlow students distinguished themselves competing against teams from elite academies in the Debate Association of New England Independent Schools. Barlow debate veterans Gabby Colangelo, Elizabeth Hayman, Bryan Coppinger, and Franklin Speck were the second-place four-person team at Loomis Chaffee on Jan. 17 with a combined 5-1 record.

A week later at Choate Rosemary Hall, Colangelo was the second-place advanced speaker. She, along with Hayman, Cara Krupnikoff-Salkin, and Madalyn Migliorino, were the third-place advanced four-person team, with a high-scoring 4-2 record, tying the top seed for points.

