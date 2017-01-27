TV Movie Menu: Remembering Debbie, other strong women

With the new year starting off quickly, movies on television this weekend offer a chance to slow down and relax.

Take a look at what’s showing on broadcast and cable television stations.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Debbie Reynolds burst onto the screen – in her first starring role – to capture the hearts of moviegoers around the world. This classic musical, with a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, is considered by many to be the best ever made. And Debbie is magical.

Friday, January 27, 6 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

The Blind Side (2009)

Sandra Bullock was a surprise Oscar winner for her strong, human turn as a down-to-earth mother who opens her home to a young football player. As sentimental as the film can be, Bullock makes it all make sense.

Friday, January 27, 8 p.m.; Saturday, January 28, 5:45 p.m., FREFM

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964)

Many movie fans still believe Debbie Reynolds should have won the Oscar for her portrayal of a real-life gold-digger who became a national sensation. Although she lost the award to Julie Andrews, for Mary Poppins, Reynolds was never better in a portrayal of many layers.

Friday, January 27, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

The First Wives Club (1996)

Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton make a dynamic trio in this entertaining if inconsistent comedy about women who try to get even after their husbands leave home. The women are magnificent as they remind us what real comic delivery is all about.

Saturday, January 28, 1 p.m., Sundance

Thelma and Louise (1991)

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis both snagged Oscar nominations for their dynamic work as best friends who redefine how women can support each other. Look for Brad Pitt in a small role as one of many men who ultimately learn how strong these women can be.

Saturday, January 28, 2 p.m., POP; 3:30 p.m., Sundance; Sunday, January 29, 11 a.m., Sundance

Air Force One (1997)

As we enter the era of the new President, Harrison Ford shows us how secure life can be when a real hero is in the Oval Office. (Although, in this film, the President is in his airplane.) And, for this leader, there’s a lot of stuff to do before he can go home. A reel thriller.

Saturday, January 28, 7 p.m.; Sunday, January 29, 12 noon; BBC

The Late Show (1977)

As Lily Tomlin prepares to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, January 29, this lovely comedy about private eyes, murder and hidden agendas reminds us how delightful she can be on screen. Art Carney, fresh from winning an Oscar costars.

Saturday, January 28, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

The Help (2011)

As Viola Davis gets ready to possibly win an Oscar for Fences, we return to the film that brought her a Best Actress nomination. Most movie followers expected her to win that evening for her lovely work as a maid with resolve. But Meryl Streep was a surprise winner for The Iron Lady.

Sunday, January 29, 5 p.m., TNT

Shenandoah (1965)

No matter when a country goes to war, the conflict stirs a nation’s emotions. James Stewart delivers one of his strongest later performances as a principled man who simply doesn’t believe in the merits of the Civil War and fears for the safety of his family. A strong commentary.

Sunday, January 29, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies