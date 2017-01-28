Boyfriend of employee arrested at Meadow Ridge

The boyfriend of a Meadow Ridge retirement community employee was arrested on warrants issued by Wilton and Newtown police on Sunday, Jan. 22, after he and his girlfriend were engaged in a verbal dispute at the retirement home that afternoon.

Police were called to the facility to respond to the verbal dispute, and when they identified the boyfriend, John Lewis, 30, of Danbury, they found he had two outstanding failure-to-appear warrants from the Wilton and Newtown police departments.

He was arrested on those warrants and placed in the custody of Wilton police. No local charges were filed.