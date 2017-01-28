The Redding Pilot

Boyfriend of employee arrested at Meadow Ridge

By Redding Pilot on January 28, 2017 in Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

 

police-360x225

The boyfriend of a Meadow Ridge retirement community employee was arrested on warrants issued by Wilton and Newtown police on Sunday, Jan. 22, after he and his girlfriend were engaged in a verbal dispute at the retirement home that afternoon.

Police were called to the facility to respond to the verbal dispute, and when they identified the boyfriend, John Lewis, 30, of Danbury, they found he had two outstanding failure-to-appear warrants from the Wilton and Newtown police departments.

He was arrested on those warrants and placed in the custody of Wilton police. No local charges were filed.

Related posts:

  1. Danbury resident arrested on Redding warrant
  2. Checkbooks missing from Meadow Ridge
  3. Police receive dirt bike complaints near Meadow Ridge
  4. Bridgeport resident arrested for misusing plates, other police news

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Hockey: Newtown 3, Joel Barlow 0
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress