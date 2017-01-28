The Redding Pilot

Wrestling: Barlow wins two of three

By Redding Pilot on January 28, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

FI-wrestling

By virtue of having more wins than its opponent, the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team edged Stratford 43-42 in the Ludlowe Duals on Saturday, Jan. 28.

It also defeated Harding of Bridgeport 48-27 but lost to host Fairfield Ludlowe 45-32.

Carson LiCastri had one of the top performances of the day with two pins and a technical fall (15-0) in the 138-pound class. Ben Coppock (152 pounds) was also 3-0 on the day with a pin fall, 4-0 decision and a win by forfeit.

Alex Klein Wassink (132) was 3-0 with two pin falls and a forfeit. Nick Garoffolo (170) had two of the most exciting matches on the day, a 3-2 double overtime loss to Jamar Mighty of Harding and a 5-4 loss to Dominick Mastro of Ludlowe. Garaffolo erased a 5-0 deficit in the third period with two back-to-back takedowns in the closing minute of the match.

Cameron Hirsch (113), John Guimares (126), Gab Ortiz (138), Shayne Ortiz (195)and Ben Bai (220) were all 2-1 on the day and Trenton Andreoli (182) was 1-0.

Related posts:

  1. Wrestling: Barlow/Immaculate wins Bulldog Duals
  2. Wrestling: Final bout clinches win
  3. Wrestling: Barlow/Immaculate is sixth in finals
  4. LiCastri is State Open champ

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Boyfriend of employee arrested at Meadow Ridge
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress