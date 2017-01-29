Letter: Brexit makes sense, as does cooperation with Russia

To the Editor:

Brexit makes sense, as does some cooperation in many fields with the Russians. In the Iraq War, NATO lost its mission. Here goes: Germany, a NATO member, has many nuclear power plants and her munitions-makers designed shoulder-held radioactive weapons from their “spent” fuel rods, still radioactive and lethal, leftovers from which electricity could not be generated. Refusing to hold these radioactive weapons themselves, the Germans sent medical observers to Iraq where British and US troops handled the weapons, resulting in birth defects in Anglo and American babies, in the children of longshoremen who handled the weapons, increased cancers and strange skin diseases and premature deaths in the returning troops, Iraqi women bearing two-headed babies, contaminated Iraqi soil and water, radiation carried on the wind as far as the Holy Land.

Our Pentagon is also implicated.

There was a cover-up in the Pentagon with at least two scientists, whistle-blowers, there having to flee the USA. It would be interesting to know which influential decision-makers in the federal government of the USA own stocks in certain German munitions makers.

An informative film with many interviews with scientists and MD’s from various Western countries on this epidemic of disease from the Iraq War, over 90 minutes long un-cut, is Frieder Wagner’s “Todesstaub,” “Deadly Dust”( but not about NYC and 9/11.) Wagner sacrificed his film career in Germany by producing this whistle-blowing truthful documentary film and has not received funding for additional films in his country, which subsidizes the arts and remains in NATO, seeking via the EU an East-ward expansion, just like Hitler and Napoleon, two dictators with a cunning interest in Ukraine.

Private Manning, tortured and abused in the US press, did the British and U.S. volunteer troops who served in Iraq a huge favor by reducing the length of that oil war, thereby limiting the numbers of its medical victims. Manning deserves a full pardon, and we taxpayers deserve an investigation into who authorized the use of the so-called “depleted” uranium weapons.

May our tax dollars not fund any more fiascos like this one.

Susan Abken