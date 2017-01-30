‘Milton’ is next Acoustic Coffeehouse performer

The Lyrics Coffeehouse will host singer-songwriter Milton at the Redding Community Center for a Friday night performance on Friday, Feb. 3, at 7:30.

The coffeehouse is in its 14th season of offering original music in Redding on the first Friday of every month during the winter. It features musicians who perform their own original music in an environment conducive to listening.

Residents may bring a bottle of wine, hors d’oeuvres, and a laptop.

Admission to the shows is $10 in advance or $12 on the night of the show.

Tickets are half-price for seniors and students.

For more information, call 203-938-2551 or visit the Park and Recreation page of the town website, www.townofreddingct.org.

Milton

Milton first gained notoriety in the New York area when his song In the City became a hit on New York’s WFUV radio. His live performances, which include material from every one of his albums, are praised for their wit, humor and captivating charm.

Milton has toured extensively throughout the States since 2005, as a headliner and appearing as support for Joan Osborne, Steve Earle, Sonny Landreth, Colin Hay, and many more. Milton has spent a good part of the last year opening shows all over the country for his good friend Kat Edmonson and friend and mentor Chris Smither.

Remaining shows

The remaining performers for the series are:

Kerri Powers March 3

The Young Novelists April 7