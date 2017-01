Current First Selectman Julia Pemberton will run for re-election this year, she announced Sunday evening.

The municipal election will happen in November.

Pemberton, a Democrat, has won election to the post twice; in 2013 and 2015.

“I’m honored to be to be serving as Redding’s First Selectman. I am proud of what we have accomplished together over the last three years and I’m looking forward to talking about those things and more in the months ahead,” Pemberton said in a press release.