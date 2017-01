The Joel High boys and girls basketball games scheduled for today against Bunnell have been postponed until tomorrow. The boys will play Bunnell at home with the freshman game at 3:30 p.m., JV at 5:15 and varsity at 7. The girls will play at Bunnell with the freshman game at 3:30 p.m., JV at 5:15 and varsity at 7.

The boys swimming and diving meet scheduled for today at Masuk has been postponed to tomorrow at 4 p.m.