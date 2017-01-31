Community group wants a new playground in Redding

A community group has formed in Redding to advocate for the installation of a new, public-access playground in town.

The group, a collection of parents, grandparents and other residents, is currently organized on Facebook as ‘Redding’s Community Playground.’ They are formed to advocate for the construction of a community playground space.

The group has plans — in conjunction with Town of Redding officials — to hold a community forum in March to get input from the public on a new play area.

“Why embark on this plan?” asked group member Angela Caes, rhetorically, during a phone interview on Monday. “It’s really because people want a place to come together and build resident connections from the time their kids are on the swings, to their hopefully long and wonderful lives in Redding.”

The playgrounds currently in Redding are either restricted during school hours (at Redding Elementary and John Read Middle Schools), or are small and aging (the playground at Topstone Park).

This new park, organizers say, would hopefully be open throughout the day, and would be a modern playground that provides a community space for children of all abilities and their parents and guardians.

Comparing their plan to the annual Concert on the Green series, Caes says she and other members feel the playground could be a new community watering hole.

“This is a fantastic rural community, and we want to create an enriching place where people can connect with each other,” Caes said.

“For parents and grandparents, It would be wonderful to have a place to come at 10 a.m on Tuesday, or at 3 p.m. on Thursday. That can’t happen right now due to rules and regulations at the elementary school playground,” she said.

In November, First Selectman Julia Pemberton floated the idea of marking $35,000 in the town’s capital budget for Fiscal Year 2017-2018 for a new playground.

She said then that the town would look to install a more modern style of playspace, probably made of plastic. A local contractor has agreed to donate the cost of installation, Pemberton said, and quoted a new playground at about $35,000.

Those involved in the community group advocating for a playground say they are interested in a playground that would not only “be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act,” but a park that is designed for children who learn in many different ways.

“We want to approach it creatively, so it can serve a wide-range of kids in Redding,” Caes said.

A connection to nature is also important to the group, Caes said.

“We’re very much interested in making something that fits into the natural landscape and really encourages kids — from the very beginning — to love the outdoors and playing in nature and independent exploration,” she said.

Caes adds that the initiative is still in the planning stages, and a specific location has not been decided upon.

The group, along with Town of Redding officials, have mapped out “eight or ten possible locations… but there are a lot more details to think through in a development process like this.”

To continue thinking through those details, the group and town officials plan to host a community forum on the topic to get all kinds of input.

“As we move forward into March and get an assessment of what [land] might be available, we’ll bring together a public forum to start a conversation and dialogue before making a final proposal,” Caes said.

The Pilot will publish the date and time of the community forum after it is planned.