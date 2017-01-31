‘View Venus’ at New Pond Farm

Visitors to New Pond Farm can join the astronomy program on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. to view the moon in its first quarter “while Mars is fading away, but Venus is growing brighter.”

Before the program, at 6:30, there will be an optional mini-lesson for participants, especially children, to better understand what they will be viewing. This will take place in the classroom of the farm’s Learning Center and is included in the price of the program.

Participants should dress warmly and bring a flashlight for the walk from the parking area to the observatory. They may also want to bring lawn chairs and binoculars.

The program is $4 per New Pond Farm member, with a maximum of $16 per member family, and $6 per non-member, with a maximum of $24 per family.

If it looks as if the skies might be cloudy, please check the website after 4 p.m. for program status.

Registration is required for all programs, either online at www.newpondfarm.org or by phone at 203-938-2117.