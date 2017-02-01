Barlow needs new security cameras

The Region 9 Board of Education Facilities and Fields Committee has been working with Joel Barlow High School’s head of school, Gina Pin, on a plan to replace broken security cameras in the school, board member Mike D’Agostino said at last week’s Region 9 Board of Education meeting, on Thursday, Jan. 26.

D’Agostino said the committee, Pin, and interim Finance Director Michael Lagas are preparing a request for proposals (RFP) so companies can bid on replacing the security camera system.

Board member Cathy Gombos noted that the tentative cost of the project is estimated around $80,000, an amount she calls “not an insignificant number.”

Education board members at the meeting stressed that the school is not planning to redo the school’s entire security plan but needs to install only a new surveillance system.

The Facilities and Fields Committee plans to consult with an outside security expert to determine what kind of surveillance system would best provide security to the school.