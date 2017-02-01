The Redding Pilot

Boys basketball: Bunnell 82, Joel Barlow 48

By Redding Pilot on February 1, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Dropping its third straight game, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team lost 82-48 to Bunnell on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Barlow was in a hole early, falling behind 19-6 after one quarter. The gap only grew with each frame as the Falcons trailed 34-18 at halftime.

Despite having their best offensive effort in the third quarter, the Falcons eventually trailed 61-37.

Matt McGannon, who was back in the lineup after spraining his ankle, led Barlow with 20 points, including one three-pointer. Phil Villhauer scored 10.

Kevin Richetelli scored eight. Dan Mangieri and Tom Rossini scored five apiece, each with a three-pointer.

Zhayaire Fernandes led Bunnell with 22 points.

