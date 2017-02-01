Obituary: Pauline S. Allen, 97

Pauline S. Allen, age 97, of Redding, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017. She was born November 7, 1919 in Mogelsberg, Switzerland one of ten children to the late Johann and Maria Stachel.

Mrs. Allen was an active member for many years of the Heritage House-Redding Senior Center where she enjoyed her many activities and friendships. She kept herself busy maintaining a knitting and knitting repair business.

When Paula first arrived in the United States she was employed as a cook in Darien. Predeceased by her loving husband, John E. Allen, she is survived by a daughter, Marlen of Switzerland and a step-daughter, Shirley of New Hampshire and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.