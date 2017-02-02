With the regular season ending in a couple of weeks, the Joel Barlow High girls varsity basketball team was jockeying for position in the South-West Conference standings.

The Falcons are currently in third place in the Colonial Division and in seventh overall. They hope to move up a few places with a few more wins in their remaining games.

They helped their cause when they hosted New Milford on Friday, Jan. 27.

Dominating on both ends of the court, they cruised to a 68-33 win.

The Falcons, who scored in double figures in each quarter, were in control early with a 16-8 lead in the first quarter. Their offense shifted into high gear in the next frame, as they outscored the competition by a 4-1 margin. Defensively, they held the Green Wave to a mere six points for a 40-14 lead at halftime.

Barlow eased up its offense in the second half and the Green Wave had better luck in finding the basket for the third frame but began to struggle again in the fourth quarter as the Falcons had their largest margin of victory of the season.

Shannon Gilbert led Barlow in scoring with 21 points, including two three-pointers. Lily Taeuber had 19 with a pair of three-pointers as well. Julia Mullin also scored in double digits, with 11.

Annie Tamallanca scored eight with two three-pointers, and Emma Scavo scored five. Scotland Davis scored four.

Barlow took a step backward when it visited Pomperaug for a makeup game on Monday. A four-point lead in the first half soon vanished in the second as the visitors came up short, 45-38.

The Falcons’ speed helped them considerably in the first half. Despite trailing 13-10 at the end of the first quarter, they beat the competition down the court in the second, outscoring it 2-1 for a 24-20 lead.

Pomperaug had the advantage in one area — height. With four players standing at 5’ 11” in the starting lineup, the Panthers were strong under the boards and held the Falcons to single digits in both of the last two quarters.

Taeuber led Barlow with 14 points, including a three-pointer. Gilbert sank 11.

Kinsey Colby scored six and Annie Tamallanca scored five with one three-pointer. Mullin sank two points.

Barlow hosts Weston on Friday and is home to Notre Dame on Tuesday. Both games are at 7 p.m.