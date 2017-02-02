[\wide]

Scoring opportunities were there for the Joel Barlow High hockey team.

Facing Newtown on Friday, Jan. 27, the Falcons took 27 shots on goal, only four less than their opponent. None, however, would find their way into the net in a 3-0 loss at the Danbury Arena.

The game was also Military Appreciation Night. Proceeds benefited the Wounded Warrior Project.

Newtown goalie Kyle Murphy was a foil for the Falcons the entire game. The senior stopped every shot the Falcons sent at him.

“He made some phenomenal saves,” said Barlow head coach Bob Stearns. “We missed the net a bunch of times but we still put a lot of pucks on him. He played fantastic.”

Newtown had the better of the play for much of the first period, scoring with 7:56 remaining when Scott McLean redirected a pass from Jeremy Larkin to put their team up for good. Less than three minutes later Domenic Cartelli added another, coming on a faceoff, and led 2-0 after one frame.

Cartelli scored Newtown’s final goal unassisted with 9:29 left in the second period. Although Barlow held up on defense for the rest of the night, it could not get anything going at the other end of the ice.

“My guys got better as the game went along but just couldn’t get a puck in the net,” said Stearns. “We had a lackluster first period but we came out strong in the second period. We played hard and we played them to a 0-0 time in the third period.”

Zac Gormley was in goal for Barlow, saving 28 of Newtown’s 31 shots.

Barlow hosts Horace Greeley (N.Y.) at the Danbury Arena on Saturday at 6:20 p.m. and is home to Sheehan on Wednesday at 7:40.