Experience would be a factor in the Joel Barlow/Immaculate High wrestling team’s match at Newtown.

The hosts Nighthawks sported a lineup with a number of upperclassmen who placed in the state and New England tournament last season. This helped in a lot of weight classes as Newtown won a 55-24 decision on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Nighthawks started with wins in the first four weight classes. Aaron Occhipinti amassed enough points for a 17-1 technical fall over Alex Klein Wassink at 132 pounds.

Owen Walsh then took a 9-4 decision from Gab Ortiz at 138 pounds. Another technical fall went to Newtown at 145 pounds when Ed Lovely defeated Carson LiCastri 19-2.

The 152- and 170-pound classes went to Newtown by forfeit. In between, the Falcons’ Ben Coppock won at 160 in the same fashion.

Two more wins went to the visitors in the 182- and 195-pound matches. In the former, Nick Garoffolo pinned Doug Carriero in 1:10 and Ben El-Wardany did likewise to Dave Bergquist in the latter.

Victories in the next five matches sealed the win for Newtown. Tom Long pinned Shayne Ortiz in 1:00 at 220 pounds and Joe Zeller pinned Ben Bai in 3:40 in the 285-pound match.

Moving on to the lighter weight groups, Newtown won the 106-pound match by forfeit. At 113 pounds, Nik Accousti pinned Cameron Hirsch in 1:40.

Newtown’s last win was at 120 pounds with Ayden Occhipinti pinning Tom Licamele in 1:08. The Falcons won the final contest with John Guimares pinning Justin Bogdonoff in 59 seconds.

Competing in the Ludlowe Duals on Saturday, Jan. 28, the Falcons had their closest match of the season when they faced Stratford. By virtue of recording more pins than their opponent, they won 43-42.

Barlow/Immaculate also defeated Harding of Bridgeport 48-27 but lost to host Fairfield Ludlowe 45-32.

LiCastri had one of the top performances of the day with two pins and a technical fall (15-0) in the 138-pound class. Coppock (152 pounds) was also 3-0 on the day with a pin fall, 4-0 decision and a win by forfeit.

Klein Wassink (132) was 3-0 with two pin falls and a forfeit. Garoffolo (170) had two of the most exciting matches on the day, a 3-2 double overtime loss to Jamar Mighty of Harding and a 5-4 loss to Dominick Mastro of Ludlowe. Garoffolo erased a 5-0 deficit in the third period with two back-to-back takedowns in the closing minute of the match.

Hirsch (113), Guimares (126), Gab Ortiz (138), Shayne Ortiz (195) and Bai (220) were all 2-1 on the day and Trenton Andreoli (182) was 1-0.

Barlow hosts Weston on Monday at 6 in the final match of the regular season.