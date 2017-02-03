The Redding Pilot

With its defense struggling in the second half, the Joel Barlow High girls basketball team lost 45-34 to Weston at home on Senior Night.

Weston took a 13-8 lead at the end of one quarter but the Falcons battled back in the next frame for force a 24-24 tie at halftime. Led in part by a nine-point effort by Katie Orefice and some effective zone defense, the Trojans led 41-32 after three frames.

Weston held Barlow’s offense to just two free throws in the final eight minutes.

Julia Mullin led Barlow with 13 points.Lily Taeuber scored seven, including a three-pointer.

Annie Tamallanca scored five, as did Shannon Gilbert. Kinsey Colby and Emma Scavo each sank two.

