Ten-year-old Marcus Fulton (center), a fifth grade student at John Read Middle School, placed second at the USA climbing Youth Divisional Bouldering Championship at Central Rock Gym in Glastonbury. The top six competitors received an invitation to compete at Youth Nationals in Salt Lake City, Utah, in February. Fulton also recently competed in the Youth American Ninja Warrior League Qualifier in Fairfield, taking the second qualifying spot and earning an invitation to the Youth American Ninja League National Competition for 8- to 12-year-olds in February in Fairfield.

No related posts.