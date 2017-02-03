Despite a two-week break, the Joel Barlow High girls ski team wasted no time in getting back up to speed when it returned to Mount Southington.

In fact, times were actually faster than the last time the Falcons raced. Totaling 301.83 seconds, they defeated Danbury (396.91), Hand (307.61), Southington(306.84) and Westhill (365.11) on Thursday, Jan. 26. Their only loss was to Ridgefield (295.08).

The Falcons had three skiers in the top 20. Posting their best time was Rebecca Candee, who was third on the mountain with a combined 45.39.

Another was Morgan Devine with a 48.35 for 12th. Four places later was Kacey Hartmann (50.12).

Just missing a spot in the top 20, Sarah Chlodnicki was 21st in 51.14. Next was Caroline Miller in 25th with a 52.47.

Barlow’s next two skiers had back-to-back finishes. Katelyn Kuczmarski was 30th in 54.36 to complete the scoring for the team and Samantha Katzmann was right behind her, 0.04 second later.

Madigan Stichter was 34th in 54.67 and Hannah Trojanowski followed in 55.31 for 37th.

A larger field of competitors awaited the Barlow boys, who did not have a bad day on the slopes either. With a 293.83, they defeated Danbury (347.75), Guilford (317.46), Southington (311.56), WestHill (326.15) and Gilbert (disqualified). Their only losses were to Ridgefield (282.44) and Brunswick (281.61).

The Falcons were dispersed among the field. Their fastest time was from Scott Candee, who was 18th in 46.61.

Robert Hebner finished with a 48.90, good for 43rd overall. The Falcons took three of the next five places, starting with Robert Hooker in 53rd with a 50.46.

Two places later was Jack Eskeland in 50.53. Dennis Canada was 57th in 50.84.

Completing the scoring for the Falcons was Christian Perry in 51.49 for 63rd. Consecutive finishes came from Spencer Katzmann (51.81) and Chris Remmell (51.85), who were 65th and 66th, respectively.

Also getting back-to-back finishes were Dakota Koopman (53.15) at 72nd and Bastian Amstutz (53.19) at 73rd.

Barlow takes on Pomperaug, New Canaan, Westbrook, Wilton, Lauralton Hall (girls only) and Fairfield Prep (boys only) on Wednesday at Mount Southington.