Despite trailing by only a few points for most of the night, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team could not close the deficit in a 63-56 loss to Weston on Friday, Feb. 3.

Weston, which outscored its opponent in each of the four quarters, held a 16-15 lead after one frame and was later up by four (30-26) at halftime.

It was still a six-point game going into the fourth quarter. Both teams would have their best offensive performance in the time remaining as the Trojans managed to protect their lead.

Matt McGannon led Barlow with 23 points, including one three-pointer. Tom Rossini also scored in double digits with 10, including two three-pointers.

Kevin Richetelli sank eight and Owen Corazzelli added seven. Phil Villhaur and Christian Marini scored three apiece. Dan Mangier scored two.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 27 points.