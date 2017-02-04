The Redding Pilot

Boys basketball: Weston 63, Joel Barlow 56

By Redding Pilot on February 4, 2017 in High School Sports · 0 Comments

Despite trailing by only a few points for most of the night, the Joel Barlow High boys basketball team could not close the deficit in a 63-56 loss to Weston on Friday, Feb. 3.

Weston, which outscored its opponent in each of the four quarters, held a 16-15 lead after one frame and was later up by four (30-26) at halftime.

It was still a six-point game going into the fourth quarter. Both teams would have their best offensive performance in the time remaining as the Trojans managed to protect their lead.

Matt McGannon led Barlow with 23 points, including one three-pointer. Tom Rossini also scored in double digits with 10, including two three-pointers.

Kevin Richetelli sank eight and Owen Corazzelli added seven. Phil Villhaur and Christian Marini scored three apiece. Dan Mangier scored two.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 27 points.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: Weston 58, Joel Barlow 48
  2. Boys basketball: Second half dooms Falcons
  3. Boys basketball: Weston 58, Joel Barlow 56 (OT)
  4. Boys basketball: Joel Barlow 67, Weston 40

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Girls basketball: Weston 45, Joel Barlow 34 Next Post Alfred Sisley: A true Impressionist
About author
Redding Pilot

Redding Pilot


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Redding Pilot

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Redding Pilot, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress