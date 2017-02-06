Editorial: Small projects can pay big dividends

Redding’s school enrollment numbers are beginning to look better than previously expected. Although Superintendent Tom McMorran said in December that since 2011 enrollment at the schools has dropped an average of 4.6% each year, new data suggests that 2018 will be the last year of declining enrollment before the trend reverses.

However, it is fundamentally important for the town’s government and citizens to continue making Redding an attractive destination for new families. Education is the main driver of Redding’s real estate economy, and more students in the schools makes for more efficient and effective use of education funds.

In recent months, three small projects with outsized benefits (or potential benefits) to families have come onto the town’s radar.

The first is the recent addition of an outdoor ice skating rink to the Redding Community Center.

Though it hasn’t been cold enough for the rink to see much use so far this winter, it is a great and relatively inexpensive addition to the roster of outdoor activities Redding is well known for.

Many residents move to Redding for quick access to outdoor activities, and the addition of a safe place for their kids to ice skate outdoors is another draw.

Two recently proposed projects also fit the bill as low-cost, high-yield ideas to help the town attract young families: a dog park and a new community playground area.

Lead advocate Max Daignault has proposed the idea of a dog park in Redding as a donation-funded addition to the town’s Park & Recreation offerings, and is currently in talks with the Planning Commission to determine a site for the park that would avoid neighborhood conflicts.

Many of Redding’s roads don’t lend themselves to dog walking, so a dog park would also serve the utilitarian purpose of allowing residents a large piece of land where their dogs could exercise while they socialized with other dog owners.

A new playground would also be a great addition to Redding, which maintains only one small public playground at Topstone Park.

(The school’s playgrounds are closed during school hours for safety reasons.)

A group of residents organized on Facebook as Redding’s Community Playground have begun advocating for the construction of such a new playground, and First Selectman Julia Pemberton said in December that a contractor had already offered to install the equipment purchased for free.

These small changes to the Redding community have the ability to pay huge dividends in attracting new families to the town.